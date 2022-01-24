HHH To minimize any angst or aggression today, be patient with friends and members of groups. You can do this. Take the high ground. Meanwhile, in the next six weeks, you will work hard to earn money and work just as hard to spend it. (The cash is flowing!)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH You're high-viz today. Be aware of this because you also might get into an argument with someone. (Remember: You value your public reputation.) Today Mars moves into your sign to stay for the next six weeks, boosting your energy and making you more aggressive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Steer clear of controversial subjects today, because they will end up in power struggles. You don't need this. Meanwhile, be aware that in the next six weeks someone might be working against your best interests. Keep your eyes open.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Disputes about shared property, insurance matters and anything that you own jointly with someone else might arise today. You also might be competitive in a group situation or with physical sports in the month ahead. Don't go overboard.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST today (2 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

