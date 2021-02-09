ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH It's a good day for public work, career and your Dharma. Later in the day, community organizations will call your attention. It's also an excellent day for starting a healing path for yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You're in deep spiritual reflection and considering a sacred journey this morning. The afternoon will be the time to work on your career. Connect with colleagues from your work and other friends. Hopes and wishes flourish.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Ypu'll feel a connection to ancestors this morning, as well as deep reflection within. Work on your heart, mind and soul in the afternoon, for you'll be spiritually inclined. You will also have a good time with the mystery.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Have deep discussions with loved ones in the morning. Hopeful and loving times. There will be a time to reflect on ancestors and people who have gone on. It will be an inward time as well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Go to the gym, dance or take a long walk. Improve your health by adding a daily supplement or healthy herbs. Also, it's a good time for working with your employees and working at your job
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your morning is spent on your creative path. Romance is brewing. Let your inner child play! The afternoon will be the best time to go to the gym or take a good walk.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Focus on projects in your home and or sitting in self-reflection today. The afternoon is for utilizing crafting energies, as well as for enjoying family.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's a good day to say what you've been meaning to say. The truth is revealed. The afternoon is a pleasant time at home and you can get some domestic things done. Cook something good.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's an excellent time to work on finances and all things that support you. You will receive great information, connection and communication from out of town.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH After some in-depth reflection, it's time to come out and be yourself and have the best of times. The afternoon will be a good time to work with your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Journal your insightful dreams from last night. Meditate and pray this deep, receptive morning. New ideas come on strong. The afternoon is a fun time to do something good for yourself, like paint a room or buy an outfit.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your morning time is superior for community work, friends and emphasizing your hopes and wishes. In the afternoon, spend time with yourself in spiritual reflection and write your own mission statement. There will be true psychic insights and pathfinders.