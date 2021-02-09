VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your morning is spent on your creative path. Romance is brewing. Let your inner child play! The afternoon will be the best time to go to the gym or take a good walk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Focus on projects in your home and or sitting in self-reflection today. The afternoon is for utilizing crafting energies, as well as for enjoying family.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH It's a good day to say what you've been meaning to say. The truth is revealed. The afternoon is a pleasant time at home and you can get some domestic things done. Cook something good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH It's an excellent time to work on finances and all things that support you. You will receive great information, connection and communication from out of town.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH After some in-depth reflection, it's time to come out and be yourself and have the best of times. The afternoon will be a good time to work with your finances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)