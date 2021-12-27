ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Someone might have excellent advice for you today. Or they might introduce you to someone more experienced who can assist you some way. This might be with travel plans, because you're certainly eager to get outta Dodge!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH It's a productive day at work because your mind is focused and you're prepared to work hard to achieve your aims. Choose workrequiring attention to detail, because you'll excel at this. Someone more experienced might help you today at work, or with your health or a pet.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's the perfect day to practice something ... a musical instrument, a sport or anything that will help you hone your skill and improve your excellence. It's also a good day to teach children.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Family discussions will be practical today. An older family member might have advice or perhaps a request. Whatever, you can improve your home or solidify it so it's a more reliable refuge for everyone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today you have a more sober and realistic view of life, which is why you're making to-do lists and looking around to see what needs to be fixed. You might seek out an older person whose wisdom you respect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH If shopping today, you'll be prudent when handling money. For example, you'll primarily be interested in buying long-lasting, practical items. No feather ostrich boas today! You also might look for ways to save money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today you'll put up with considerable adversity and strain because you're patient and willing to struggle and do whatever it takes to get the job done. This is true stoicism! You have inner strength and security today, which is admirable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You'll be happy to go off by yourself today, not because you're feeling antisocial, but because you're not inclined to talk about your feelings to anyone. It's that simple. And certainly it's your choice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A discussion with a more experienced friend might benefit you today. Possibly, you will encounter someone in a group situation or a club to which you belong. This person, possibly in a senior role, will benefit you as well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Your interactions with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be sober and realistic today. You'll impress others with your practical, sensible views. They see you're taking a long-term approach to things and have the necessary focus to follow through.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH It's a great day to study and learn, because you have the patience to plow through data that otherwise might be daunting. Likewise, you can do the necessary paperwork to explore travel possibilities by investigating itineraries or making bookings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Tackle red tape issues regarding taxes, debt, insurance matters or anything to do with shared property, because you have the patience and the mindset to do it correctly. You won't overlook details. You are willing to read the fine print.