ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Someone might have excellent advice for you today. Or they might introduce you to someone more experienced who can assist you some way. This might be with travel plans, because you're certainly eager to get outta Dodge!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's a productive day at work because your mind is focused and you're prepared to work hard to achieve your aims. Choose workrequiring attention to detail, because you'll excel at this. Someone more experienced might help you today at work, or with your health or a pet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH It's the perfect day to practice something ... a musical instrument, a sport or anything that will help you hone your skill and improve your excellence. It's also a good day to teach children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Family discussions will be practical today. An older family member might have advice or perhaps a request. Whatever, you can improve your home or solidify it so it's a more reliable refuge for everyone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)