HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021: Vibrant, alive and emotionally complex, you live in a vital and uncompromising way. This year, by investigating a new avenue in your work you become even more successful. You receive major recognition. If single, be careful not to get too carried away with thrills and sensations. Your mate is around the corner in 2022. If attached, love is bliss and your partner helps you with your goals. ARIES inspires you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today blesses a commitment you make. Listen to suggestions. Others are competitive and a bit argumentative; focus on tolerance and cooperation. A partner has definite plans and ideas involving you. Compromise is key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today emphasizes a need for clarity. Rrelease stress and clear away clutter. Heed a hunch about the well-being of a cherished pet. Also, a new animal may find its way to your door.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You can feel unusually scattered, uncertain and divided regarding matters of the heart. But Venus comes to the rescue. A healthy and loving relationship begins to deepen, and this restores you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)