HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021: Vibrant, alive and emotionally complex, you live in a vital and uncompromising way. This year, by investigating a new avenue in your work you become even more successful. You receive major recognition. If single, be careful not to get too carried away with thrills and sensations. Your mate is around the corner in 2022. If attached, love is bliss and your partner helps you with your goals. ARIES inspires you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today blesses a commitment you make. Listen to suggestions. Others are competitive and a bit argumentative; focus on tolerance and cooperation. A partner has definite plans and ideas involving you. Compromise is key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today emphasizes a need for clarity. Rrelease stress and clear away clutter. Heed a hunch about the well-being of a cherished pet. Also, a new animal may find its way to your door.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You can feel unusually scattered, uncertain and divided regarding matters of the heart. But Venus comes to the rescue. A healthy and loving relationship begins to deepen, and this restores you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Communicate with family members concerning home improvements and repairs. Now would be a wonderful time to bless your dwelling, perhaps with a sage smudge. Visitors suggest interesting ideas and offer valuable insights during casual conversation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Be tolerant of others' beliefs. It's not the time to be too forceful if debating politics. Anticipate some intriguing conversations and messages. Several short journeys are likely. It's a great time to catch up on current events.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today emphasizes money and purchases. Do not overextend yourself financially. Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense. Consider new directions concerning budgeting. Financial brainstorming sessions offer valuable perspectives about security issues.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH A competitive spirit encourages you to be progressive and experiment today. An important relationship intensifies. Be aware of your aptitudes. Do some soul searching to determine how best to be who you are and do what you can.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your insight is keen; memories are vivid and poignant. Plan something reminiscent of childhood activities. You will savor quiet moments, cherishing chances to release stress. Intuitively you realize that a tranquil mind knows the right moments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today impacts your circle of friends and long-range goals. Reflect, but delay steering away from established associates or committing to a new direction. An invitation is extended to participate in an organization. Think this through before acting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Memories of grandparents or relationships with grandchildren are heartwarming, and any volatile situations with in-laws should settle down. It's also a wonderful day to combine business with pleasure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Appreciation of beauty marks today. Employ art and music to heighten your connection to the heavens. Today is also perfect for travel or for enrolling in a study and learning program. A sense of freedom and completion surrounds you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today reveals how family dynamics are shifting. Hidden facts come to light; a message from the spirit world arrives. Your attitudes and perceptions are in flux. Heed subtle signs and synchronicities.