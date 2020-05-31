× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 31, 2020: Active and capable, you hammer this year until it becomes the success you want. When older, you may pursue a different career, equally successful. Finances are good, with compromise on your part. If single, although you are drawn to passion, you have a hard time letting people in. Cracking your external persona takes forever. If attached, you are in the perfect relationship and must learn to relax with it. LEO loves to have a good time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Relationships are profoundly affected today. You make decisions about partnerships. A tie that has outlived its usefulness dissolves. Fairness is important. Concentrate on quality of life over acquisitiveness. You are ready to move forward in every way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Events you have no power over guide today. Adapt and accept. Nutritious meals and vitamin supplements are invaluable just now. Your energy level is in a state of flux. Charming and charismatic individuals impress you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Past obligations melt away. It is easier to enjoy the present and plan the future. You feel delight in the company of younger people. A child you are close to seems very grown up.