HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 31, 2020: Active and capable, you hammer this year until it becomes the success you want. When older, you may pursue a different career, equally successful. Finances are good, with compromise on your part. If single, although you are drawn to passion, you have a hard time letting people in. Cracking your external persona takes forever. If attached, you are in the perfect relationship and must learn to relax with it. LEO loves to have a good time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Relationships are profoundly affected today. You make decisions about partnerships. A tie that has outlived its usefulness dissolves. Fairness is important. Concentrate on quality of life over acquisitiveness. You are ready to move forward in every way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Events you have no power over guide today. Adapt and accept. Nutritious meals and vitamin supplements are invaluable just now. Your energy level is in a state of flux. Charming and charismatic individuals impress you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Past obligations melt away. It is easier to enjoy the present and plan the future. You feel delight in the company of younger people. A child you are close to seems very grown up.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Bring calmness and stability into your domestic environment. Add some earth tones to decor and fill an earthenware vase with natural grasses and pussy willows. You realize how patterns have guided your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You sense a time of rebirth and renewal today. You will have new insights about childhood friends and school years. You enjoy talking about this to friends who contact you today. Some emails to relatives are absolutely essential.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You enjoy shopping for beautiful, meaningful birthday gifts for others. It is a materialistic cycle guiding today. You appreciate the comfort and freedom that having enough money can bring. You assure yourself a good standard of living.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Many obstacles and responsibilities are about to dissolve. Finish with old commitments and promises today. Your energy is in peak form. There might be a sense of unity with loved ones who have passed into spirit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You will be reflective and draw upon past experiences today. Your subconscious mind will be very active. Healing is accelerated by peaceful solitude. You would benefit from time spent in a retreat of your own making.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It is time to decide what you most wish for and set your goals. Friends inform you about unusual trends and world news. Rise above noise or a tactless remark. Relax and meditate if tensions build. There can be anxiety to release. Faith strengthens you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Patience with elderly people and family members is essential today. Remember that established patterns change slowly and old memories can be haunting. Let time be a healer. You experience sudden meetings and partings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You dream of traveling overseas, but the current situation makes that impossible. If unable to vacation now, make plans for a future journey. You are drawn to reading and find pleasure remotely, frequenting your favorite library and cultural sites.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today you can enjoy a bit of escapism. Metaphysical literature and spiritual studies, especially those with a focus on the afterlife, will intrigue you. You feel power and strength through being discreet; just smile if others accuse you of being secretive.
