ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Your ambition is aroused because your ruler Mars is at the top of your chart where it will stay until the beginning of March. This placement of Mars makes you ambitious and independent, which might put you at odds with authority figures. (Oops.) Be nice.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Your desire to travel in the next several weeks is strong. You want to travel for pleasure. You also want the pleasure of learning and discovering new adventure in any way possible. (Actually, you can learn and discover adventure close to home. It's all relative.)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Be patient with others if you encounter squabbles about inheritances, shared property, shared debt or who is responsible for what. In fact, if you keep your pockets open, you can attract gifts, goodies and favors from others to come your way. Definitely!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Avoid unnecessary conflict with others, which might arise because Mars is opposite your sign now and for the next few weeks. This can create tension between you and those who are closest to you. On the upside, it gives you the courage to express your grievances. "And another thing ..."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is a fortunate time for you because it's easy for you to work hard and do whatever you need to do to get better organized. You will be productive today and in the next few weeks, simply because you want to get things done. Motivation is everything!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH This is a playful time for you. It's also an excellent time if you are involved in sports, especially competitive sports. You're also interested in romantic get-togethers, social outings, vacations, the entertainment world and anything that amuses you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Busy activity continues where you live now and for the next few weeks. This could trigger domestic strife or angst, because you like your surroundings to be harmonious and agreeable. (Yes, you let things get messy, but then you suck it up and pull it all together.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH The tempo of your everyday life is accelerating with errands and short trips. In addition, you have strong opinions now, and you're not afraid to express them. Avoid arguments with others about things that aren't worth arguing about. You don't need this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You're proactive right now when it comes to making money, as well as spending it. You're discovering ways to use what you own and to get the most use out of it . This is smart. Nevertheless, guard against arguments about possessions, which will probably arise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH For the next several weeks, your physical energy level will be high. This is good news, because it means that you have more energy to do whatever you want to get done. You will accomplish a lot! (Obviously, you will want the freedom and independence to be able to do so.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You might feel frustrated today and in the next few weeks because you feel you're not getting credit for your work. You feel like you're relegated to the background, which also will make you feel vaguely irritable. (Anyone would feel this way.) Courage!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Physical activities with friends, such as athletics, especially competitive athletics, will appeal to you today and for the next few weeks. However, you will resent any kind of group pressure because you want the freedom to do your own thing. Natch.

