VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You react emotionally to a personal issue. But then you get recharged. Your face is in the public. The way you see yourself now is the way others see you. You gain insight into your feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH It's a good day to work behind the scenes. Hide your moodiness from others. Take time to reflect and meditate. Unconscious attitudes can be difficult. Things from the past, even your childhood, play a role.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You're innovative and creative and communicate well today. Enjoy the harmony, beauty and pleasures of life. Your popularity is on the rise. Your imagination is keen. Ease up on routines and spread your good news.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH It's a good day for gaining recognition. You're in the public eye now. You get along with fellow workers and are much admired. You have a strong desire for high achievement through hard work, and others respect your efforts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)