HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 24, 2020: Expressive and opiniated, you will want to take a bit of a rest or retreat this year. In this state you will find your best ideas ever. Your finances improve when your judgment lessens. If single, you get into dating and enjoy choosing several different types of people. If attached, you express a more serious side and still need to recover from a past hurt. PISCES loves your more dramatic side.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Your schedule is full. Do not let yourself become scattered. Concentration is the key to success. It is very important that you return all calls and emails promptly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You treasure your possessions. Security is important. Others are attracted to you and will be very kind. Purchase new clothes and add art or music to your home. Money stretches further and your standard of living is better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are weary of the details of daily routine and long for expansion. Keep a cheerful outlook and be aware of how associates are affecting you. These energies, accenting social responsibility and consideration toward others set the tone today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)