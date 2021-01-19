ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH There's much to celebrate today. A time of growth and opportunity commences. Select goals. Express creative ideas; attend cultural events; nurture relationships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A lost love or abandoned project could suddenly assume new importance. You are highly imaginative and creative today. Record your thoughts and ideas that occur now for future reference. Use visualization to help affirm your future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today brings teamwork and cooperation to assure success. Charming and talented associates create opportunities for you to fulfill a cherished wish. The magic inherent in color, music and art can deepen your work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Career matters are of prime concern. Your deep devotion leads you above and beyond the call of duty now. A little humor and perspective are a must. Otherwise, the intensity of your feelings could overwhelm professional associates.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Discussions and written messages produce many good works today. Travel will be more rewarding than expected, if you can travel safely. It's also the perfect time to become more involved in higher education.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH The veil to the afterlife will be especially transparent today. Be flexible and objective. Important matters demand your attention. Make your best effort. Others expect much of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Your closest relationships will require some effort today. The secret to maintaining harmony is to try to see both sides. Be a good listener. Avoid legal or conflicting engagements. Kindness and patience are needed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH If a vehicle needs replacing, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations. There will be some last-minute schedule changes to allow for. The weather may impact you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today brings a burst of artistic energy and sets the stage for commitments and meaningful creativity. You'll share a new project with one you love and admire. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today brings some wonderful opportunities to acquire a larger, more comfortable dwelling or workspace. Shop for items you especially would like to have in your space. This could even find you planning a move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today finds you more relaxed than you have been in many months. Pleasant greeting cards, jokes or thoughtful telephone calls will improve all kinds of exchanges. Communicate creatively. Compose a rhyme.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Accept financial parameters gracefully. Security issues are accented. Any anger linked to work issues or past sacrifices you've made will lessen. The pressure is released. Postpone financial decisions.