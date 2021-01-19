VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH The veil to the afterlife will be especially transparent today. Be flexible and objective. Important matters demand your attention. Make your best effort. Others expect much of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Your closest relationships will require some effort today. The secret to maintaining harmony is to try to see both sides. Be a good listener. Avoid legal or conflicting engagements. Kindness and patience are needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH If a vehicle needs replacing, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations. There will be some last-minute schedule changes to allow for. The weather may impact you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today brings a burst of artistic energy and sets the stage for commitments and meaningful creativity. You'll share a new project with one you love and admire. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)