ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Someone might help you today by giving you a gift or advice, or doing you a favor. Because the gods are smiling on you, this is also an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage, or help someone else.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You'll get a lot done today because you're in a practical frame of mind and motivated to achieve objectives. Meanwhile, friends and partners are sympathetic to what you are trying to do, and they might help you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's a good day to teach children or organize sports events or for anything regarding the hospitality industry or the entertainment world. You will swiftly take care of practical matters in a cost-effective way. You might feel sympathetic to a co-worker.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH A family discussion will go well today, especially with a parent or an older family member. They might have good advice for you or give you practical assistance. Meanwhile, after you finish work, make time for play because it's a romantic, fun-loving day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Because you're in a practical frame of mind, you can tackle any work that requires endurance and attention to detail. It's an especially good day for mental work requiring concentration. Naturally, discussions will be serious and practical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH If shopping today, you will be inclined to buy long-lasting practical items because you're in a sensible mindset. Having said that, part of you feels dreamlike and whimsical. This part will encourage imaginative discussions and a longing to escape somewhere.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today, it's easy for you to be highly disciplined, which is why you'll channel your energies toward any goal that you set. Naturally, you'll also derive great satisfaction when you fulfill this goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's an excellent day for research or plugging away at anything that requires steady effort. Very likely, you will achieve the most results by working alone or behind the scenes. You don't want to be disturbed. Nevertheless, you will be sympathetic with loved ones.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a great day to make practical plans. Someone more experienced might have advice for you. Your ability to work with a group is excellent. However, some are dabbling in a secret, romantic love affair.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Because you're in control today and have lots of self-discipline, you'll organize others. efforts. This will impress bosses, parents and VIPs. They'll be impressed because you want to conserve things and take a cost-cutting approach to something.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's a good day to plan travel because you have concentration and focus to deal with myriad details. Furthermore, it's a great day to study. You might also meet a guru-like figure or a teacher today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and red-tape details will go well today because you have excellent concentration and focus. It's a good day to negotiate a loan with bank. Meanwhile, you have strong feelings of escapism and would love to travel. You will admire art from other cultures.