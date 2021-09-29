ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Someone might help you today by giving you a gift or advice, or doing you a favor. Because the gods are smiling on you, this is also an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage, or help someone else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You'll get a lot done today because you're in a practical frame of mind and motivated to achieve objectives. Meanwhile, friends and partners are sympathetic to what you are trying to do, and they might help you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's a good day to teach children or organize sports events or for anything regarding the hospitality industry or the entertainment world. You will swiftly take care of practical matters in a cost-effective way. You might feel sympathetic to a co-worker.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH A family discussion will go well today, especially with a parent or an older family member. They might have good advice for you or give you practical assistance. Meanwhile, after you finish work, make time for play because it's a romantic, fun-loving day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)