ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You make a great impression on parents, bosses and important people today. This could be handy if you want to make your pitch or do something to advance your cause, or you need approval or permission.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's an excellent day because the Moon is in your fellow Earth sign, which is supportive to you. It's a good day to make travel plans or explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine or law. In important discussions, people will listen to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's a strong money day for you, especially if you're negotiating details about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance matters. Others, especially co-workers, are ready to listen to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH A conversation with a partner or close friend goes well today. Nevertheless, it will be in your best interests to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the Moon is opposite your sign. (In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, you'll be in charge.)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)