ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You make a great impression on parents, bosses and important people today. This could be handy if you want to make your pitch or do something to advance your cause, or you need approval or permission.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH It's an excellent day because the Moon is in your fellow Earth sign, which is supportive to you. It's a good day to make travel plans or explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine or law. In important discussions, people will listen to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's a strong money day for you, especially if you're negotiating details about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance matters. Others, especially co-workers, are ready to listen to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A conversation with a partner or close friend goes well today. Nevertheless, it will be in your best interests to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the Moon is opposite your sign. (In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, you'll be in charge.)
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Efforts to get better organized are successful today. Do something to improve your home or help a family member. This will please you because you're seeking to do something to make where you live look more attractive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH It's a playful, creative day! Accept invitations to party or socialize with others. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. Grab every chance to express creative talents. It's a good day for those who write, act or teach.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH The stars are giving you mixed messages today. Mars in your sign makes you want to get out there and be proactive. It's a good time for physical exercise. However, both the Sun and the Moon want you to hide and relax at home. It's your call.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You desire to enlighten others about something today. You have something to say. You want to talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors about something important to you. Fortunately, with fair Venus in your sign, people will listen to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a good money day for you. You might attract money. You also might have excellent moneymaking ideas. Many might buy something beautiful for themselves or a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which means you'll run the meeting. You find it easy to be diplomatic and charming with others because the Moon is dancing with fair Venus. It's a lovely day to interact with friends and groups, especially creative and artistic people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'll feel happy to hibernate today and withdraw from the busyness around you because you need to take a breather. Possibly, a boss, parent or someone in authority will permit you to do this.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance might be important for you today. They might give you redecorating tips or how to smooth a troubled relationship or how to make something better, especially how to make it look more attractive.