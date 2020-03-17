ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Important meetings dominate your morning. You feel particularly ambitious, but don't try to do the week's work in one day. Make it OK to be spontaneous. A career coup may be in the making.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You wake up feeling adventurous. Take some time off if you can, to pursue long-forgotten goals. An old friend wants to plan a vacation with you. Go over your budget to see if it is possible. You will be happily surprised to see it is.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH You are always the life of the party, but today has quite a serious turn. A family member wishes to go over a matter of inheritance. Just listen quietly. A new acquaintance invites you to a location you haven't been to in years.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Loyal you rushes to a loved one's aid today. You are excellent in sensing others' needs and you do exactly what needs to be done. Work is unexpectedly more exciting than usual. Consider signing a new long-term contract.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)