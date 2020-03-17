ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Important meetings dominate your morning. You feel particularly ambitious, but don't try to do the week's work in one day. Make it OK to be spontaneous. A career coup may be in the making.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You wake up feeling adventurous. Take some time off if you can, to pursue long-forgotten goals. An old friend wants to plan a vacation with you. Go over your budget to see if it is possible. You will be happily surprised to see it is.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH You are always the life of the party, but today has quite a serious turn. A family member wishes to go over a matter of inheritance. Just listen quietly. A new acquaintance invites you to a location you haven't been to in years.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Loyal you rushes to a loved one's aid today. You are excellent in sensing others' needs and you do exactly what needs to be done. Work is unexpectedly more exciting than usual. Consider signing a new long-term contract.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Health takes the spotlight today as you finally find a specialist who can really help you. You feel the stress relax at work as a colleague has something to celebrate. Extra work is yours if you need it for the future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You can take time off today. A person from your past contacts you and it is a positive experience. You reminisce about shared love, and you get a brilliant idea for a creative project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH An elderly family member needs your help more than he or she is saying. Read between the lines. A boss might not be as flexible as you like, but ask more questions and you reach a compromise. It will make you both happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You assume the role of adviser today, as a sibling or old friend contacts you with important health news. You are very intuitive about what is not being said. Point out unforeseen problems. Optimism goes a long way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH A raise may be on the horizon if you play your cards right. Ask questions. Get feedback. You might not understand where a person is coming from, but an honest discussion clears the air. Listen to someone you see daily for a suggestion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You wake up still feeling the glow of yesterday's success. It launches you into a splendid day today. Celebrate with friends and loved ones. A child is clingy and needs your thoughts on a subject dear to his or her heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Creative ideas abound today, and you feel the urge to share them with someone you trust. You might even consider a partnership with this person, giving you a clearer perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might feel a bit dreamy today, but colleagues pull you out of it with an impromptu invitation. A chance encounter with a stranger will point you in a new direction. Trust the universe and step forward.