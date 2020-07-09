VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH As the zodiac's best analyst, you offer constructive criticism to those you love. Be sure to balance this with words of praise and encouragement today. A working or learning environment can generate romance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your sign has a special association with the kidneys. Strengthen your lower back with stretching — it's another vulnerable area. Your health might have been affected by the demands of someone close to you. That trend is ebbing now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH The reputation for passion linked to your sign will be in evidence today. Your yearning for depth and intimacy with your nearest and dearest may manifest. For an even more intense bond, try exploring early childhood memories and dreams with your beloved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Put responsibility first, play by the rules and act conservatively. All unusual for your sign, but it will help today. Try to be tolerant of the failings others show and like them nevertheless. Your efforts will be rewarded.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)