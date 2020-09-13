× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020: Intense, caring and determined, you must fight your tendency to neglect your emotional self. Others marvel at how you accomplish what you do, and this year is no exception. Your concentration sees you to the finish line. If single, you're working too hard at your project to look up until after mid-year. If attached, pay more attention to your partner and you'll be rewarded. TAURUS worships you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Self-awareness and appearance are important now. You're dealing with your emotional self, the person you are becoming. You might feel moody, happy one moment, sad the next. However, your thoughts and feelings are aligned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH You find most opportunities working behind the scenes today. Do not be surprised if partnerships go haywire. Tempers are short. Romantic and other relationships are difficult. Your aggressiveness may turn inward, so be careful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH There's a lot of communication and exchange of ideas in your home today. You have deeper contact with friends. You find strength in numbers and meaning through friends and groups. You work for the common good.