VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Persevere to get things done at home today. It is time for work and fulfilling obligations. Put off any impulse to wander off task. It is not a good day for romance; you are building a foundation for the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A short trip works to your benefit. Your mental energies are strong and you have an emotional need to reinvigorate your studies, especially regarding matters of the past. You are attracted to historical or archaeological subjects now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Today you see money-making schemes as a path to freedom and flexibility. At the same time you identify emotionally with your possessions or whatever you value. Remember that money and material goods give you a sense of security.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You are at the top of your cycle again. Get out and meet new people, have new experiences, do something you have never done before. In romance something different is developing. Explore and discover. Trust your hunches.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)