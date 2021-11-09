ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH It's a tricky day, because you're high-viz with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Nevertheless, there's a Moon Alert today. Don't volunteer for anything. Don't agree to anything important until after the alert.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You want to do something different! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Therefore, enjoy your adventure, but postpone important decisions, and shop only for gas and food until the alert is over.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Heads up! Today you might focus on inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or banking. However, check the Moon Alert! Make no important financial decisions. Restrict shopping to food and gas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH There's a Moon Alert for most of the day, directly opposite your sign. This encourages heart-to-heart conversations between you and others. It might be a let-your-hair-down moment for one of you. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important during the Moon Alert.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your major focus is on home and family right now; nevertheless, today you are ready to tackle tasks at work because you want to get organized. Unfortunately, the Moon Alert will trip you up. Do what you can, and go easy on yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a marvelous day for you, because the Moon Alert is taking place in a creative part of your chart. This means you can think outside the box. Write down your original ideas. Enjoy schmoozing with others. However, agree to nothing important.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your surroundings matter to you because you are affected by your immediate environment. Right now, you're into redecorating where you live. Note: Don't shop for anything important during the Moon Alert today. Forewarned is forearmed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a powerful time for you, because the Sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are all in your sign. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means just get your information and data, but don't act. Furthermore, restrict spending to food and gas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll be happy to keep a low profile today. Most of this day is a Moon Alert, and it's taking place in your Money House. During the Moon Alert, make no important decisions. Restrict your spending to food and gas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH For most of this day, there is a Moon Alert in your sign. These are creative times, because you can easily think outside the box. However, these are poor times for doing business, spending money or making financial decisions. Resist the urge to buy wardrobe items today during this alert.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Because most of today is a Moon Alert, it's a poor day for important decisions, to volunteer for anything or to shop for anything other than food and gas. Meanwhile, you make an excellent impression on bosses and VIPs right now. Juggle this as best you can. Get your data, but don't act.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's the perfect day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend or a member of a group, because you will both be ready to share confidences. Enjoy this time together with someone but avoid important decisions, and don't agree to anything important during the Moon Alert.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.