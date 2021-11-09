VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's a marvelous day for you, because the Moon Alert is taking place in a creative part of your chart. This means you can think outside the box. Write down your original ideas. Enjoy schmoozing with others. However, agree to nothing important.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your surroundings matter to you because you are affected by your immediate environment. Right now, you're into redecorating where you live. Note: Don't shop for anything important during the Moon Alert today. Forewarned is forearmed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's a powerful time for you, because the Sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are all in your sign. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means just get your information and data, but don't act. Furthermore, restrict spending to food and gas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You'll be happy to keep a low profile today. Most of this day is a Moon Alert, and it's taking place in your Money House. During the Moon Alert, make no important decisions. Restrict your spending to food and gas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)