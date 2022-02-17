ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Something will truly inspire you today. It could be a quiet epiphany that you have or a revelation about something. Perhaps you will explore or get in touch with deeper aspects of a belief system, religion or spirituality, because something profound will be revealed to you today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today you might feel suddenly popular for some reason! Or perhaps, if you are involved with a club or an organization, this group might suddenly expand or take a new direction that is exciting for everyone. Some of you might be excited about ambitious new goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your reputation might suddenly get a fabulous lift today! (Or it might happen this week.) You might get a promotion, a commendation, some kind of recommendation, prize or acknowledgement for your efforts. Whatever the case, your reputation is shining! Take a bow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Surprise opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. Or you might do something to expand your world. Perhaps you have a chance to get further education or training. Others might get an unexpected legal or medical benefit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Life feels good right now because unexpected financial support or practical support from others will come your way. Some might inherit. Some might get money from the government. You definitely can benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else or another institution. Yay!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Relationships are full of surprises lately, but they are positive surprises. Some of you might meet someone exciting who will become a long-term friend or partner. Others might benefit indirectly through an existing friend or partner. Good things are waiting for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Something surprising or unexpected will benefit you through your job, your work or what you do every day. Work-related travel might be a bonus. You might get a raise or improve your job. You might find a better job. Good news about your health or a pet might lift your spirits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Positive news about something might delight you today or this week. You might have a chance for a sudden and unexpected vacation. Or this perk could relate to a social occasion, fun invitation, budding romance or something to do with the arts. It might be good news about your kids.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might be delighted because you have a sudden chance to improve your home or find a better home. Others will be thrilled with good news relating to family matters. Whatever it is, it will make you happy! This is a favorable day for real-estate deals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Things are looking up! Mars in your sign gives you energy. Venus in your sign makes you charming. And today something will happen — perhaps through a relative, sibling or daily contact — that really boosts your spirits! It's time to alphabetize your blessings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Something looks good, financially speaking. Today you might get on the money train. Look for ways to boost your income. Welcome opportunities for a raise or a better-paying job. This is a favorable time for you to increase your wealth. Ka-ching!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Lucky you! Lucky Jupiter is in your sign for the first time since 2010. Today it lines up with unpredictable Uranus, which means unexpected favors and good fortune might suddenly come your way. This could manifest in many ways, but it will be positive!

