ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Benevolent aspects of this New Year's Day generate enthusiasm and well-being. Music is a special focus. Play rhythm instruments such as drums or rattles during meditation or while exercising. Sing to all that is unfolding around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You can relax as 2021 begins. Legal matters are on their way to clearing up. Just be sensitive to the needs of partners and family members. Resist the temptation to be evasive if demands arise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH The first day of 2021 concludes with interesting gossip and intriguing ideas being expressed. Listen and learn — and enjoy — but don't be too easily swayed. Avoid noise pollution if stress builds. Strong wills and diverse viewpoints take you by surprise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH It's not the time to gamble. Secure your belongings and play by the rules today. Your productivity and versatility are on the rise, and the year is off to a good start. There is promise of abundance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)