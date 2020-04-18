VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Prepare to balance love and relationships with the pleasure that dedication to your career brings. If you are fancy free, a new romantic interest can develop today through your professional social circles. Trust what another Virgo has to say.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHHH Friends offer valuable suggestions concerning health today. If you try anything new, you will respond well to it. Make up a new schedule of rituals so you encourage the repetition of taking care of yourself. T

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH A hobby shared with others invites a closer intimacy, even a hobby online. This brings a delightful series of new contacts. Allow the one you admire to express individuality if you want to succeed in a love or friendship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Seek creative ways to enjoy new leisure hours at home. A home improvement project and domestic changes will be successful if you give them a chance. Maybe hold a family meeting about what each person can contribute.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)