ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Expressing your creativity can be a catalyst for spiritual awakening. With family, a lively discussion ensues revolving around spiritual growth. You are one of the most independent signs, but belief makes you feel comforted today.
TAURUS (April 20-May20)
HHH Success comes to a colleague or a partner. Cement a bond by offering praise and support, and playing second fiddle. You are always talented in the garden but now you connect with Mother Nature on a whole new level.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Doorways of opportunity open to you today. Prepare a climate of wish fulfilment. It's almost as if Aladdin's magic lamp is handed to you. Seize upon opportunities that arise. Be ready to make changes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Dreams can bring significant messages from your higher consciousness. Begin a dream journal. Learn about the various categories of dreams, including lucid dreams. While drifting into sleep ask for guidance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Honesty and credibility will prove to be especially precious today. Remember not to become anxious about financial situations, especially when discussing them with partners. Give needed time to a child.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Prepare to balance love and relationships with the pleasure that dedication to your career brings. If you are fancy free, a new romantic interest can develop today through your professional social circles. Trust what another Virgo has to say.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)
HHHH Friends offer valuable suggestions concerning health today. If you try anything new, you will respond well to it. Make up a new schedule of rituals so you encourage the repetition of taking care of yourself. T
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH A hobby shared with others invites a closer intimacy, even a hobby online. This brings a delightful series of new contacts. Allow the one you admire to express individuality if you want to succeed in a love or friendship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Seek creative ways to enjoy new leisure hours at home. A home improvement project and domestic changes will be successful if you give them a chance. Maybe hold a family meeting about what each person can contribute.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Many projects seem to be unfolding simultaneously. You can solve problems, arrange ventures and make valuable social contacts. Humor and patience will help. List priorities and stick to a reasonable schedule if you feel temporarily overwhelmed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH There is chaos in your financial sector today, but do not worry as it is only passing. This assures that it is possible to escape money difficulties with relative ease. There will be an unexpected opportunity to add to your income.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today is your day. Great blessings come to hearth and home. Certain people, however, can impact your well-being, so avoid those who might be unwell or who merely upset you. Continue to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives.
