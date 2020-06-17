× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Debts or other obligations that have held you back finally get under control today. You are about to be free to progress more rapidly. Be aware of repeating financial patterns, good or bad. Keep a positive attitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today finds you very motivated. You are bursting with enthusiasm about new projects. Do release stress, however. Step back and regroup if you feel a tinge of anger. Look within to discover what direction you truly want to take.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Help arrives when least expected and most needed, for angels can come in the form of helpful friends or professional consultants. Do not let social situations create any awkwardness at work. Your loyalties and attachments are in flux.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Surprises occur involving certain friendships. However, even if your social life is slightly awry, feel free to go ahead and cement plans related to travel or long-distance matters. Group affiliations will be deepened.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)