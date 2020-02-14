ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Intensity marks your interactions, especially those between lovers and the opposite sex. Your image could be changed as a result. Be clear about what you want. Let others know your expectations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Others seek you out. They want your opinion; however, they might not follow it. You will see another perspective dominate. Your associates and friends support you as you share your unique perspective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Recognize when you are exhausted and may be unusually reactive. What might be significant is the response you get if you act like all is well at present. Do your best to keep still waters still.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Dig into your imagination and choose the most suitable gift you can for your Valentine. With Mercury, which represents communications going backward, a rift could begin from nowhere.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might opt to head home early. If you are up for a special Valentine's Day, know that the best intentions and plans can go to the wayside. The criticism that may come up might sting and is not meant to carry the clout it does.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Others naturally defer to you. At this point, you might not get a clear perspective. Rather, you see people and events in a more placid manner. Be careful as the planet of communication could be fuzzing up the works.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might see how "expensive" this Valentine's Day can be. If you are not careful, emotional costs could appear. If you can, reschedule your plans or spend special time with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your strength often encourages others to take the lead, to be willing to hear a criticism or two. In any case, know that misunderstandings could hatch from nowhere and others may opt to say very little.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You might want to cancel today and decide to do just that. Explain why -- consider the feelings that are coming forward. Misunderstandings could run rampant, causing last-minute problems.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Keep your eye on the big picture. You might want to invite friends over or make plans unrelated to Valentine's Day. The decision to postpone the holiday might not be as strange as you think.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You always offer friendship, but that offer could fall flat now. Explain how conflicted you feel with all the confusion around your plans. Allow your imagination to forge a bridge during a difficult period.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You are emotionally sensitive. You adore the romantic qualities associated with today. A partner could be fussy no matter what you do; he or she does not understand why you downgraded today's plans.