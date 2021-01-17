HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021: Powerful, self-disciplined and goal-directed, you pack a serious punch with a beautiful presence. You learned very early what makes a human tick, and you use this knowledge this year to create a successful and profitable product. If single, you date often and commit never, but this changes in 2022. If attached, you're still excited about each other and have lots of fun together. GEMINI doesn't like to be dominated.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today begins on a soft, dreamy note. It's time to reflect, regroup and learn from the past. You have insight into the sources behind old disappointments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Friends are sincere and supportive. Favors are unexpectedly returned. Involvement in a club or group can be beneficial. You will be wise in selecting long-range goals. Working on projects that have enduring quality brings satisfaction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your environment is more sociable and friendly today. Use creative ideas and add a touch of beauty to duties. Don't indulge in gossip. Loyalties are changing and politics are especially volatile.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH There is a lovely flow of communication today. Stimulating conversation expands your ideas and helps you plan the route to achieve your goals and objectives. A friendship with a foreign-born person brings not only companionship but a new perspective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Others make suggestions about money management. Check with your inner psyche before acting too quickly on unsolicited advice. You may develop a new work skill or be offered a second project.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Ethics and legal matters are a focus. You will be repelled by any people or situations that aren't entirely above board. You'll evaluate how useful relationships are and will intensify those that are most significant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Accept what you feel is inevitable. Resist the temptation to complain about routine chores, and count your blessings. Your health and fitness are a focus. An animal either enters or leaves your household.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You'll find emails and calls pouring in from old friends and family members who have been out of touch. Try not to get too distracted from important tasks though. It's easy to let pleasure and love come first.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A relative who's been cranky has a change of heart. Be patient and let time heal a family conflict. Analyze habits and patterns for insight into domestic decisions. There is a sense of deja vu with family members.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will use words in a clever, convincing way. Your judgment is good. Make choices and commitments. A short impromptu journey goes well. You'll feel the urge to travel a bit. Be patient with a neighbor or sibling.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Resist the temptation to argue about money with loved ones. The stress it might create is not worthwhile. Adding novelty and variety to your daily routine and obligations will renew your enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH There's an emphasis on camaraderie and teamwork today. You will develop an immediate rapport with new acquaintances. Ask for help and information. Others go out of their way to please you.