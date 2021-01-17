HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021: Powerful, self-disciplined and goal-directed, you pack a serious punch with a beautiful presence. You learned very early what makes a human tick, and you use this knowledge this year to create a successful and profitable product. If single, you date often and commit never, but this changes in 2022. If attached, you're still excited about each other and have lots of fun together. GEMINI doesn't like to be dominated.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today begins on a soft, dreamy note. It's time to reflect, regroup and learn from the past. You have insight into the sources behind old disappointments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Friends are sincere and supportive. Favors are unexpectedly returned. Involvement in a club or group can be beneficial. You will be wise in selecting long-range goals. Working on projects that have enduring quality brings satisfaction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your environment is more sociable and friendly today. Use creative ideas and add a touch of beauty to duties. Don't indulge in gossip. Loyalties are changing and politics are especially volatile.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)