ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH For some reason, personal details about your private life seem to be made public today. Perhaps people are talking about you. Because this influence is present, avoid a public argument or anything that might embarrass you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you feel restless. It's Friday, and you want something different to happen. You want adventure and a chance to see new places or meet new faces. Basically, you want to be stimulated in a way that expands your world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You're proactive right now, which is why you're concerned with inheritances, shared property, insurance matters or something to do with your debt. You will successfully deal with problems because you are confident. Furthermore, Mercury in your sign will give you gravitas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Ideally, you need to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. Even though the Sun and Venus are in your sign — which is a good thing, because they are empowering, plus Venus will make you charming and diplomatic — with the Moon opposite your sign, be cooperative with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)