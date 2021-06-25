ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH For some reason, personal details about your private life seem to be made public today. Perhaps people are talking about you. Because this influence is present, avoid a public argument or anything that might embarrass you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today you feel restless. It's Friday, and you want something different to happen. You want adventure and a chance to see new places or meet new faces. Basically, you want to be stimulated in a way that expands your world.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're proactive right now, which is why you're concerned with inheritances, shared property, insurance matters or something to do with your debt. You will successfully deal with problems because you are confident. Furthermore, Mercury in your sign will give you gravitas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Ideally, you need to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. Even though the Sun and Venus are in your sign — which is a good thing, because they are empowering, plus Venus will make you charming and diplomatic — with the Moon opposite your sign, be cooperative with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH It's Friday! And you're energetic because fiery Mars is in your sign. Nevertheless, you have to take care of certain details and old business on behalf of someone else. You might have to do someone a favor or work on their behalf. You might have to deal with a pet today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's Friday, and you are in a playful mood! Accept invitations to party or socialize. You also will enjoy the arts, a romantic get-together, sports events or playful activities with kids. This is a friendly, social day for you!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH It's the end of the week and you are still high-viz. You've been active with friends and groups, perhaps even physically or in competition. That's why you will appreciate a chance to catch your breath and enjoy some quiet time at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH In conversation with others today, you're eager to be heard. You want to have a meaningful exchange with someone, not just superficial, polite chitchat. You feel the need for a connection with someone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You have money on your mind today because, right now, there are four planets in both of your Money Houses. This means you are thinking about earnings, cash flow and possible major purchases. You are also wheeling and dealing with debt and shared property.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH The Moon is in your sign today, which will make you more emotional than usual. Do be aware of this. However, the good news is that when the Moon is in your sign (for two days every month), it slightly boosts good luck.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's Friday, and you feel playful, especially with kids and younger people. You also will enjoy a chance to appreciate others' arts and crafts. Nevertheless, you have a strong urge for privacy and a chance to contemplate your navel.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You're playing hard and working hard! You will definitely enjoy schmoozing with others today. Social outings, the arts, sports events, fun times with kids and romantic adventures are all tops on your menu. Enjoy a warm conversation with someone today.