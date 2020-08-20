VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today ushers in fresh enthusiasm and a desire to begin new projects. Business travel is likely. Remember to get both sides of every story. Sort through the facts and finalize decisions. Cheerfully demonstrate what you're capable of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Be aware of how repeating habits and patterns affects your life's path for good or ill. Examine the past if you want to know the future. Know that you can change your habits and patterns, and thus change your future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH A perspective on how you affect associates, what you can and can't do with them, is a focus. Today also brings a renewed sensitivity to the ecological, economic and political issues that impact the quality of life for the masses.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Self-reliant Sagittarius is forever dedicated to growth and expansion. Set goals to honor today and begin fresh projects. You are moving forward on so many levels. This is marvelous for travel and for overall decision-making.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)