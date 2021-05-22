ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Tread carefully today, because there's an element of confusion in your communications with others. You might be misunderstood or you might misunderstand someone else. You also might spend time daydreaming.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You are the financial genius of the zodiac, which is why you need to be careful today. In your financial dealings with others, you might be misrepresented or certain facts could be misrepresented to you. Someone might deceive you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today Mercury is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which means communications are loosey-goosey. They might be loosey-goosey because of a general confusion. However, they also might be loosey-goosey because someone is lying or trying to deceive you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Something going on behind the scenes is murky today. For starters, if you think something fishy is going on, it is. However, you might be reluctant to confront someone or you might want to hide something to avoid a confrontation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)