ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Absorbed as you are with research work, the pieces of the puzzle fall into place today. The grand mystery is solved. Living arrangements are a source of tension, but you rise above as you are about to enter a whole new phase.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Surprises are in store today — not Taurus' favorite thing. You like stability. But this is ultimately positive. Do not worry if an old relationship ends abruptly. Something better will be waiting in the wings. Patience averts a confrontation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Stay warm enough and do not let inactivity or stress undermine your fitness. You are a little irritable with and critical of a co-worker. Work on tolerance and releasing stress. It is a putzing around day, trying to organize things.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH There's much excitement today. There will be some deep attraction, with some meaningful romantic interludes. Rather than you taking this as a weather report, do something about it with a loved one — mysterious, unpredictable and talented as they are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)