VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You tend to equate your assets with emotional security and feel best surrounded by familiar objects in your home. Today you see it is not the objects that are important, but the feelings and memories you associate with them. You always have those.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH It is time for you to take up your microphone. You have something to say. And when you feel this way, things change. Like magic. You are magic today. Say kind, memorable things and watch life turn in your direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You may feel like Jekyll and Hyde by the evening. The world is tilting and you can feel it. So rest during the day, and do something fun in the evening. You are No. 1.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You are looking for truth about a matter today. It might involve a new project. Excellent ideas. You might be dealing with confidential matters. Your challenge today is to be independent without feeling lonely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)