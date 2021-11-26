ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Be careful today, because this day is a Moon Alert. The good news is it's a creative day for you! It's a fabulous day to schmooze and socialize with others, so have fun! However, during the Moon Alert, restrict your spending to food and gas. Don't shop.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's an excellent day to entertain at home and enjoy family discussions, especially with a female relative. You'll enjoy cocooning at home and settling down in front of the TV, because most of this day is a Moon Alert.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You're a curious person who loves catching up on gossip. You also love an adoring peanut gallery. Today is a great day to schmooze! Enjoy short trips, appointments and errands; however, restrict shopping to food and gas. Postpone important decisions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Be careful: Today the Moon is in your Money House, and it's a Moon Alert. Therefore, be careful! Postpone important financial negotiations. When it comes to spending money, restrict purchases to food and gas. Be safe and protect your assets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)