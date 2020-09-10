VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your ambitions and expectations about work are high, and a competitive spirit builds. Be patient and thoughtful (as you naturally are). Soon your value will be more widely recognized. Don't take it personally if a familiar group breaks up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You are frequently enthused about exploring new places and learning other languages, which has been quite a challenge through this pandemic. Today allows you to indulge this preference or to make plans for a future odyssey.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Keep perspective and don't push yourself too hard today. Controversy surrounds you. Make constructive efforts at improvement, but use care if too much anger is building around you or within you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today can impact health conditions in the lives of those near you. Try to avoid contact with those who are ill. If caring for those who are sick, take frequent breaks so the stress doesn't wear you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)