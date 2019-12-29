HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019:
This year, you open up to many possibilities. Be realistic about what works and fits your long-term goals. You will tend to be somewhat cautious. If single, you want a friendship at the base of any relationship. You might go through a lot of people until you find someone capable of being a friend and lover. If attached, the two of you often work together on major projects. You enjoy each other's company. Make a point of going out more together and having an old-fashioned date; the romance needs to flow too. AQUARIUS is a strong personality that will tell you what they think.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might want to center yourself. You see many possibilities. No matter what you choose to do, you might be slightly disappointed. An older relative might want you to join him or her.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Be willing to throw yourself into whatever is going on. You will take the lead wherever you are as you seem more mellow than you have for a while. Do not back off from a discussion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Reach out for a loved one who makes a difference in your life. Listen to the news with some compassion even if you do not agree with the conclusion. You can make a change in the outcome.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Take the day off to spend with an immediate loved one. You take some time discussing an issue that often causes a hassle. Let it go. One-on-one relating allows closeness. Be careful with spending money.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might be surprised at the various propositions you receive. You could decide to go along with the one that allows you to visit with the most people. A partner wants special time with you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You can get through a project you have been putting off. You might want to clear out all the holiday decor. Make plans that mean a lot to you for the New Year.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Emphasize friendship and the good feelings you have for a younger person. You like guiding this person. You like his or her values and above all how this person sees you in life. A loved one also needs time. Be smart. Make time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might feel tense about a family member. Instead of getting worried, make a call and get together with this person. Keep the conversation light and easy. Let the other party talk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Reach out and make calls. Do not be surprised at what is happening. You might want to bring friends together to catch up on your holidays. How this happens could be a lot different from how you imagined.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You have a way of helping others see situations in a more realistic manner. Be willing to spell out the facts to a younger person who is not as adapt at this skill. He or she might not appreciate your help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You are full of energy and zip. You want to get together with a loved one, but also might want to touch base with several other people. You could feel scattered by everything you have to do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might want to get together with a friend quietly. You have a lot to share and want to catch up on news. Play it low-key with a loved one. He or she could be out of sorts.