ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH You could feel moody today and overly sensitive. It might seem as if the world is out to get you, but it's not. Take plenty of breaks today. This will help you clear your head.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You communicate well, but stay in conscious control of your emotions, especially when dealing with family and neighbors. Matters from the past could come up. You could be taking a short trip that involves siblings or other relatives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH A good day to cultivate new ideas, especially if they're down to earth. You're opinionated today and highly sensual. Try to avoid stubborn behavior when others question your actions. Put off making any major purchases.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Consider the direction you're headed today and your motivation for continuing on this path. The spotlight is on cooperation. Emotions and sensitivity are highlighted. There could be some soul-searching related to relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)