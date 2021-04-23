VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Veer from your usual routine. Take a detour and pass by surroundings you don't usually view. Something captivating might catch your eye and will make you return to that location.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Don't feel guilty if you want to be alone with your own thoughts. Get them off your chest. Jot them down in a journal. Take a long walk. Sort out what is bothering you on your own terms.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Something you said to a friend could have been taken the wrong way. Take the high road and get ahead of lingering arguments. Apologize even if you were not at fault and move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Join a new team for a start-up project. Challenge yourself to go beyond your skill set. An intriguing message from a former boss or co-worker arouses your interest. Keep trying to connect if your lines cross.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You are always on the lookout for new learning experiences. Something could catch your eye that involves a structured program with tests and papers. Talk it over with family since you will need their support.