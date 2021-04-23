ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Teamwork leads to the completion of a time-consuming project. Begin a daily fitness routine. It could include going to the gym, running, bicycling or hiking. You will be energized and ready to conquer the world.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Romantic thoughts make you impatient for the weekend to arrive. Plan an overnight where you can enjoy the outdoors. If that special someone is not in the picture, go with a friend who makes you feel good about yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Make an executive decision for your family. Discuss it afterward rather than the other way around. Sometimes you can't wait for the tribe to gather. Smooth things over if people disagree. They will ultimately stand behind you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Connect with siblings or relatives you haven't heard from lately. Arrange a visit sooner rather than later. Submit a piece you wrote to a publication or post it on social media. Take out anything that could be offensive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Be proud that you stuck to a budget and have extra cash to burn. Upgrade a device or buy a new one. Bring someone along who is savvy about new models and can help you get started.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Veer from your usual routine. Take a detour and pass by surroundings you don't usually view. Something captivating might catch your eye and will make you return to that location.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Don't feel guilty if you want to be alone with your own thoughts. Get them off your chest. Jot them down in a journal. Take a long walk. Sort out what is bothering you on your own terms.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Something you said to a friend could have been taken the wrong way. Take the high road and get ahead of lingering arguments. Apologize even if you were not at fault and move on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Join a new team for a start-up project. Challenge yourself to go beyond your skill set. An intriguing message from a former boss or co-worker arouses your interest. Keep trying to connect if your lines cross.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You are always on the lookout for new learning experiences. Something could catch your eye that involves a structured program with tests and papers. Talk it over with family since you will need their support.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You will resolve a problem you've been working on nonstop. Get unserious and take your mind off of a pressure-filled week. Take a dance or Zumba class. The key is to think less and move more.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Breathe a sigh of relief. You supported a close friend through a potential crisis. Remember that when you need the favor returned. A compliment comes from someone you didn't think noticed you. Keep doing what you've been doing.