VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH It is a day for freshness and enthusiastic, dynamic expression. You will enjoy exploring ways to make a difference in your endeavors. Be daring about trying a new interest. You assume a role of leadership and can become highly visible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Those you care about most will appreciate learning from and with you. Discuss travels and philosophical issues. Do not let others think for an instant that you would take them for granted. It is important to be generous and conscientious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Others find it hard to relate to your inner fantasy life. Communicate about important issues, but do not try to convert others. Keep a positive state of mind. You create your own bliss or misery with the power of thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Partnerships bring growth today. Those you are closely involved with open up new spheres of experience. Listen to your own inner guidance if you have the sense of being pulled into projects or investments that seem a bit risky.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)