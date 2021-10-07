ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Even though you have high energy today and you're enthusiastic about starting something, go gently. You might overwhelm someone. Incidentally, this could work the other way; you might attract someone who is super enthusiastic about something!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You have a lot of energy to work with today. In fact, you're so enthusiastic, you will probably start to delegate and give orders to others. Easy does it, because they might resent this. Ideally, you will work best if you're on your own.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today you need to be physically active. If these activities are competitive, so much the better, because you're keen to win. This energy can also be channeled into working with kids. Romantically, you might initiate something exciting, different.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A parent or older family member might have something to say today. Of course, you have strong views as well. Use your skillful means to work in cooperation with others to make improvements at home. It can be done if you don't try to run things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You're super enthusiastic today, which is why you'll easily inspire others to do your bidding. This is a great day for teachers, salespeople or anyone who wants to persuade others to agree with their ideas. Spontaneous short trips will delight you. You have something to say!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You're full of moneymaking ideas you might want to initiate today. If these are new ideas, wait until Mercury retrograde is over. Nevertheless, you can still generate enthusiasm and excitement for your plans. You're ready to work hard to earn money today, and spend it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today Mars is lined up with the Sun in your sign, which makes you ready to tackle something new! You want to begin something and maybe even compete with someone. You want the independence to do your own thing because you don't want anyone bossing you around.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Some behind-the-scenes ideas make you excited today, and this excitement is obvious to others. Nevertheless, with Venus in your sign, you will present yourself with diplomacy and charm, even though you're on a mission!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Relations with friends and groups are upbeat and energetic today! You will love to be active in physical sports, especially in a competition. (You want to win!) This same high energy will be apparent in meetings with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Your ambition is aroused today, meaning you intend to achieve something. It's OK to go after what you want, but make sure you don't alienate bosses and important people. You'll need these people, so give them respect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Avoid controversial subjects today, because you might go overboard since you're super enthusiastic. Instead, channel this energy into making travel plans or perhaps studying something new. Your best option is outdoor physical activity! Being desk-bound is not your best choice today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You'll have no trouble defending your best interests in discussions about inheritances, wills and shared property today. (That's putting it mildly.) That's because today you are gung-ho to make a statement, especially with partners and close friends.