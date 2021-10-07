ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Even though you have high energy today and you're enthusiastic about starting something, go gently. You might overwhelm someone. Incidentally, this could work the other way; you might attract someone who is super enthusiastic about something!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You have a lot of energy to work with today. In fact, you're so enthusiastic, you will probably start to delegate and give orders to others. Easy does it, because they might resent this. Ideally, you will work best if you're on your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today you need to be physically active. If these activities are competitive, so much the better, because you're keen to win. This energy can also be channeled into working with kids. Romantically, you might initiate something exciting, different.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH A parent or older family member might have something to say today. Of course, you have strong views as well. Use your skillful means to work in cooperation with others to make improvements at home. It can be done if you don't try to run things.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)