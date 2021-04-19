ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A chance encounter will make you more curious about your family tree. Browse and register on ancestry websites. You will discover where your roots lie, but step back if searching becomes too obsessive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Speak up, and people will take you seriously. If you are insecure about your abilities, just be passionate and honest about what you want to say. Practice in front of the mirror. You'll become more confident.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Extra expenses can impact your spending habits. Take a break from buying on credit, and you'll be in the black sooner than you think. No more eating on the run. Take time to savor your food.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Get out of your comfort zone. Do something you haven't tried before. It could be something simple like changing your exercise routine, shopping at a new venue, or trying a food that has negative associations from the past.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)