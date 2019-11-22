ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might be inclined to go along with a partner's need to head in a new direction. You might not be content with the status quo either. Look at the end results as well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You take a last-minute look at your desk and what paperwork you would like to clear out. You could be overwhelmed by all that you need to accomplish. Do your best today, but remember you do not have superpowers.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You remain highly responsive to others. Not everyone is as fluid with a specific person in your life. You also might have some important information for others. Be ready to let another party call the shots.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Your responsiveness toward others marks the next few weeks as well as today. You see situations far differently from many of your friends. Act on what is present and needs to be handled.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The fiery, creative facet of your personality emerges. If single, you could be about to tumble into a romantic tie. A child or loved one serves as a muse at present.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You might find it difficult to get your point across except when discussing finances. You will have mixed feelings when dealing with domestic matters or handling a real estate issue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You need to stay focused, especially when having a conversation with a neighbor, close friend or loved one. Your willingness to discuss an issue could cause a major change that you did not anticipate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might be sensing a major change in the offing, but you would like to ignore all the indicators. Be careful; you could be up for a sudden shock. Invite others to join you in the late afternoon for an important meeting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You could be pushing yourself to complete a project. You are looking forward to the celebration that will surround you. Know that you alone can interfere with your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Reach out for an important associate, boss or respected elder who often helps you gain a new perspective. You will receive strong feedback if you are open. In any case, you feel as if you are part of what is happening.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH One-on-one relating draws your attention and helps you share the depth of your feelings. You will have the opportunity to speak to a friend and gain an unusual perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Emotions run high, especially when dealing with a person on a one-on-one level. How you see a problem could change because of a discussion that brings out alternate viewpoints.