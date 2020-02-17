VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You could be overly wound up over a problem around your personal life. You may need to take a step back to get past the issue. Instead, deal with your career or matters dealing with those in charge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You are quite capable of coming up with the perfect response to what could be a challenging situation. You might not realize that you have the right solution until a close friend or relative comments on your idea.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Defer to others. You might want to be available, but another person could be interfering with the moment. Let this person be -- you might not even have a choice. You will gain a better perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might feel pressured and make an offhand comment or two to fill the blank space in a conversation. Be careful; you could be creating a problem that might be close to impossible to undo!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)