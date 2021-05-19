ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today has two distinct moods. In the morning and during the Moon Alert, you feel festive. You will enjoy taking it easy or having fun with sports and playful times with kids. Once the Moon Alert is over, it's time to be productive!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today begins with a focus on home and family. You might have an important discussion with a female family member. During the Moon Alert, don't shop for anything except food. However, after the Moon Alert is over, you will want to have fun!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You have a strong urge to communicate today. You have something you want to say and you want to be heard. You also want to hear what others have to say. Note: During the Moon Alert midday, avoid important decisions. Don't agree to anything important. Afterward, relax at home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Money issues are on your mind today, which is why it's important for you to be aware of the Moon Alert that occurs midday. During that time, restrict your spending to food. Make no important decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)