ARIES (March 21-April 19
HHHH You are full of energy and zip. Your sense of humor emerges and has a sparkling, dry tone to it. Some people misread you and think you are being sarcastic. Patch up a problem before it becomes an issue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have. You might not be aware of the fact that you are compensating for a perceived lack. Are you being overly critical? Try to detach and eye the situation with less judgment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your personality melts barriers quickly. One-on-one relating draws a great deal of closeness between you and another person. You enjoy this person, especially when both of you can kick back and relax.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Defer to another person if you can. He or she can help you balance all the to-do's of this period. Your sense of humor helps you gain a perspective that works and helps you relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Avoid getting trapped in a stubborn streak where you want to have your way and you refuse to budge. Some flexibility will help you down the desired path. Understand where you are heading as well as others' expectations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Reach out for an older person or a respected authority figure. You might be surprised at how versatile this person can be. Your creativity surges in this relaxed and accepting atmosphere.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Reach past the obvious when dealing with someone who is at a distance or can be very demanding at times. What you experience might be quite different than you anticipated. A family issue or a matter involving real estate could dominate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will choose to share some of the many things that are on your mind. A brainstorming session pops up out of nowhere. Be aware that someone is simply coming up with suggestions, not being critical of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your response to a close associate or loved one could be caustic, even without intending to do so. You will know if someone misreads your words by his or her response. Be willing to bridge any misunderstandings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You might not be aware of the strength of your personality at this point. You cannot hem or haw anymore when dealing with another person. Present him or her with the options you see as possible. Be open to suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You appear to be an endless source of information and details. You conjure up many ideas based on this knowledge. You might want to verify that you are on the right path and have a firm grasp of a situation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Tension seems to build no matter which way you turn. You could be so busy judging yourself that you are tripping yourself up. A meeting involving a group of friends cannot be missed.