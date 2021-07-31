ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This is a solid day for business and commerce. In fact, you might attract money or assets to you today. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign supported by your ruler Venus. The early morning is a bit rocky, but the rest of the day is friendly, sociable and pleasant. Enjoy fun outings, especially with kids. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH This has been a busy, fast-paced week, and today you need to take a breather. Therefore, grab a chance to withdraw from the busyness around you so you can catch your breath and get grounded.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups. You will enjoy meeting or hanging out with artistic, creative people, especially in a club or group setting. It's also a good day to think of future goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You are noticed today! This is hardly surprising considering that the Sun, Mercury and Mars are all in your sign. For some reason, personal details about your private life are made public — be aware of this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You feel a strong need to socialize with others today, in large measure because you seek adventure and you want a change of scenery — something different. A chance to travel or learn something new will appeal to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your popularity continues, especially with younger people. Competition and group sports are likely. Take care of some red-tape details regarding inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH With the Sun at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, you continue to look marvelous to others, especially bosses and parents! This is a great day to socialize with others, especially partners and close friends.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Travel, publishing, the media, higher education and a chance to explore adventure are all on the table for you. You work to get organized today so you can figure out ways to pursue these adventures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH After some minor restrictions this morning, this will prove to be a fun-loving, playful day for you! Enjoy social outings, the arts or sports and fun times with kids.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH With your focus strongly on partners and close friends, today you will want to cocoon at home or enjoy some peace and quiet where you live. In the morning, a brief difficulty with an authority figure might occur.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You're eager to communicate to others today in a real way. In other words, you want to connect at a meaningful level. In the morning, someone might be tough to deal with. Relax, because most of this day is upbeat and enjoyable.