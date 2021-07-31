ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a solid day for business and commerce. In fact, you might attract money or assets to you today. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign supported by your ruler Venus. The early morning is a bit rocky, but the rest of the day is friendly, sociable and pleasant. Enjoy fun outings, especially with kids. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This has been a busy, fast-paced week, and today you need to take a breather. Therefore, grab a chance to withdraw from the busyness around you so you can catch your breath and get grounded.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups. You will enjoy meeting or hanging out with artistic, creative people, especially in a club or group setting. It's also a good day to think of future goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)