ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Explore travel opportunities or expand your world through further education or training, because it'll make you happy. Satisfy this urge you have to reach out and grab more of life. After all, you're an adventurer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Grab the bull by the horns and settle loose details about shared property, wills, estates and inheritances. This includes disputes about debt or shared ownership. Focus on getting this done to avoid further conflict with someone. This will benefit you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH With Mars opposite your sign now, you are easily annoyed with those who're closest to you. However, ironically, you also have more objectivity and an ability to see the true nature of the relationship, which means you can improve it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You have lots of energy to work hard. In fact, many are even delegating to others! "Move that bridge!" It won't always be this easy; therefore, make the most of this. Give yourself an ambitious to-do list, because you'll be productive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)