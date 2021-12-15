ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Explore travel opportunities or expand your world through further education or training, because it'll make you happy. Satisfy this urge you have to reach out and grab more of life. After all, you're an adventurer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Grab the bull by the horns and settle loose details about shared property, wills, estates and inheritances. This includes disputes about debt or shared ownership. Focus on getting this done to avoid further conflict with someone. This will benefit you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH With Mars opposite your sign now, you are easily annoyed with those who're closest to you. However, ironically, you also have more objectivity and an ability to see the true nature of the relationship, which means you can improve it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You have lots of energy to work hard. In fact, many are even delegating to others! "Move that bridge!" It won't always be this easy; therefore, make the most of this. Give yourself an ambitious to-do list, because you'll be productive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you can choose to work hard, party hard, or both. You'll be hands-on with your work; plus, co-workers are supportive now. Nevertheless, you want to party and enjoy social outings, sports events and playful times with kids.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Due to increased activity and chaos on the homefront, give attention to your home, family and private life. You might have an important discussion with a parent. Others will deal with visiting guests, redecorating projects, renovations or residential moves. Busy you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You're an excellent communicator and a good judge of character. Many are amateur counselors, which is why others come to you with their problems. Today you want to say something to someone. Short trips, learning and meaningful conversations also will appeal to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a good day to figure out what assets you have. What's your scene? In other words, what do you own and what do you owe? When it comes to personal wealth and money, it's important to stay in the know, because information is power.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You're coming on like gangbusters, because both the Sun and Mars are in your sign now. It's not common. The last time this happened was 11 years ago. Therefore, make the most of this! Life is giving you a vitamin B shot, so get out there and get busy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today you have two choices: You can work alone or behind the scenes, perhaps doing research or even relaxing. Or, because Mercury and Venus are in your sign, you can schmooze. You might even teach someone something important.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH No sign values friendships more than you. You work well with groups and you enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded people around you. It's a good day to discuss your goals. It's also a good day to get on board with some kind of team effort.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's timely that your ambition is aroused, because with the Sun at the top of your chart, people admire you now. That's why it's the perfect time to make your pitch or do what you can to advance your personal cause. Ask for what you want.