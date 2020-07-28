× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Settlements and certain agreements made today, as well as tax and insurance issues, can affect your financial plans. Rational strategy helps resolve any monetary glitches. It also facilitates important insights and understanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH A loved one can experience a temporary setback or be facing a legal issue. Your support and loyalty would be appreciated. Taurus is about manifestation and putting down roots in a deeply material world so you can offer objective advice as well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Nervous energy and stress is often at the root of health issues in your life. Since Gemini is an air sign, healing breathing techniques based in yoga practices help. Also, walking on a breezy day is therapeutic.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Your family life and residence are a major focus today. Examine all options and make final decisions about your home and living arrangements. Set out favorite keepsake decorations and photos to honor memories.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)