HH Ask yourself which issues genuinely matter. Dreams can provide clues to inner guidance. Direct your tremendous emotional energy toward constructive outlets. Talk over feelings with others and give them a chance to explain their viewpoints if you're upset. Tonight: Tension-free.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You will do some investigative work to solve a mystery. Today brings help from hidden sources. You will have a sense of spiritual guides and entities watching over you. You will discover hidden aptitudes. Tonight: In wonderment at the day you've just had.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today you insist on fairness. This is annoying to a certain someone who is tempted to overlook awkward details. Stand your ground. Your ethical attitude wins admiration in the end. Others are loyal. An important new partnership can be forged. Tonight: Making a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Health and fitness come up strongly today. You might be critical of yourself and want to overcome any unhealthy habits or shortcomings. Have faith that as long as you do your best, all will be well. Tonight: Your sense of humor helps a great deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)