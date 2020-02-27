VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH One-on-one relating helps a key person in your life open up. How you see a situation and what develops as a result could present a unique opportunity. A loved one could make an important offer. Listen; don't judge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Defer to others. You can follow that route without lessening the weight or prestige of your ideas. As a result, they might be more prepared to go along with your ideas and desires. Be open to having a discussion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Completing a project becomes more challenging than you thought. Give yourself the space and time to evaluate several possibilities. You might be surprised with the variables.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your creativity seems to pop up like a geyser. You might want to jot down some ideas that are worth working with. Test these concepts on friends. Make it OK to nix all the ideas too. Tune in to your inner thoughts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)