ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH How something begins is often how it unfolds, which is why good beginnings are auspicious. You begin this week in a productive frame of mind. You will notice details and be more concerned about practical matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're in a practical mood about money, earnings and shopping today. You'll be inclined to buy long-lasting, practical items. If making financial decisions, you'll be careful and willing to heed the advice of others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you a bit of extra good luck. Nevertheless, you begin the week with a more sober and realistic view of life. You have patience to deal with what's on your plate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day to do research or study the past. You also might be involved in caring for someone older. It's also a good day to look for answers to old problems and solutions to situations that concern you now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH A conversation with someone more experienced might benefit you today. You'll enjoy talking to others. But you'll be less inclined to discuss your feelings and more inclined to exchange practical information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH People will notice you today, but this is a good thing, because they see you as reliable, conscientious and up to handling anything. In fact, bosses or someone older might listen to what you have to say. Possibly they will have advice to share with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Any study that you choose to do today will yield practical results, which is why this is a good day to look for answers academically. You also might successfully deal with legal problems. Certainly, it's a good day to deal with myriad details required to make travel plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH As the week begins, take a moment to clear up loose details regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. You also might address issues regarding inheritances. Fortunately, you will not overlook details. You'll get things done!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. This simply requires a little accommodation and cooperation — qualities you have in abundance when you feel like it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's is a productive day for you, which makes this a great way to begin your week. For starters, you're taking a sober and realistic view of things, which is why you might choose to tie up loose ends of a project. Plus, someone more experienced might help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Children might be an increased responsibility today. Certainly, parents will take a more serious view about things. Meanwhile, this is a solid day to deal with the details necessary to plan a vacation or deal with sports events.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Issues from the past will have a strong attraction for you today. In fact, you might want to seek out some privacy to ponder something, especially at home. Many of you will help a parent or an older relative.