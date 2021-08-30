VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH People will notice you today, but this is a good thing, because they see you as reliable, conscientious and up to handling anything. In fact, bosses or someone older might listen to what you have to say. Possibly they will have advice to share with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Any study that you choose to do today will yield practical results, which is why this is a good day to look for answers academically. You also might successfully deal with legal problems. Certainly, it's a good day to deal with myriad details required to make travel plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH As the week begins, take a moment to clear up loose details regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. You also might address issues regarding inheritances. Fortunately, you will not overlook details. You'll get things done!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. This simply requires a little accommodation and cooperation — qualities you have in abundance when you feel like it.