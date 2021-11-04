ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today both the Sun and the Moon are opposite wild Uranus, which will create hiccups regarding finances, shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt, as well as banking. Check out these areas to make sure something hasn't gone awry. Stay on top of things.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Your relations with partners and close friends will be disrupted by something unexpected. Someone might make unusual demands. They might do something surprising, or they might introduce you to someone who is "different." One thing is certain: It's not a boring day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Something will interrupt today's work routine. Staff shortages, power outages, canceled appointments, late deliveries — something. It could be a surprise announcement. To be safe, give yourself extra time for whatever you have to do for wiggle room to cope.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Parents: Please know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, which means you need to be vigilant. Be aware of potential hazardous situations. Know where your kids are at all times. Meanwhile, social occasions might be canceled or suddenly changed. Avoid sports accidents.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today's home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected will appear. Brace yourself. Get dressed and prepare to deal with something you didn't think would happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Please be aware that this is an accident-prone day. (We're talking physical or verbal accidents.) Obviously, an accident doesn't have to happen and will probably not happen, but the odds do exist. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Keep an eye on finances and your possessions today, because something unexpected could impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Be on guard.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Something surprising might occur in your closest one-on-one relationships today. Someone might suddenly speak up about something they're unhappy about. They might make a radical suggestion. Something surprising could occur. Personal freedom will be an issue. Patience.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You feel restless today. You have a feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Indeed, something surprising in your personal life or something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard. Be wise and pace your day to handle the unexpected.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's an interesting day because a friend or a member of a group might do something that amazes you or blows you away. Admittedly, it could be minor; however, it could be major! You might be ejected from a group. You might be involved in a protest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Parents, bosses, VIPs and the police might do something surprising. Be prepared. If you think something unusual might happen, it will. If you're challenged by authority, be polite. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Travel plans might suddenly change today. They could be canceled or, alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel. Likewise, school schedules might change. People will be excited about politics, religion and racial issues. It's a tricky, stimulating day with lots of unexpected detours.