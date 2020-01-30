ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Fuss, complain and do what's necessary. Your energy and willingness to take the lead with a money problem is admirable, but it could cause a hassle or two. Consider having another associate take charge of finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You could feel pressured by a sequence of events that force you to take a stronger role than normal. Investigate options, and keep doing so until you have a stronger sense of direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You can jump into what appears to be a full-throttled problem or hang at the edge to gain a better perspective. You will know what to do. A loved one or associate looks at the issue quite differently.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your feelings always seem on the verge of exploding or creating a new scenario. Force yourself to use some restraint. Lady Luck comes through for you in a powerful manner.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You could be in a tizzy and not able to bypass a problem. You seem to keep feeding the issue with your concern. Others sense how important it might be to follow through on an idea. Your associates add an element of good luck.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down the right path and success seems imminent. How you complete a certain task demonstrates flexibility and a desire to find winning solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Others seem more than ready to pitch in. Someone could want to assume more power until he or she witness an element of unpredictability. Do not allow an associate or friend to rock your foundation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You could be reacting to a certain amount of unpredictability stemming from a loved one or close associate. He or she might become stubborn over a key matter, which could be the last reaction you anticipated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH While others scratch their heads not knowing what to do, when to do it could be the critical issue. Loosen up and be willing to brainstorm until you are no longer concerned as to what course a situation will take.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your imagination rarely gets out of control, yet it could at the present moment. You might be concerned by what is heading down your path. Know that you can handle whatever might be delivered to you!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You often tell it like it is. How you handle surprising news speaks of your stability and willingness to integrate with others. You could be burdened by another person's inflexibility. You can be that way too sometimes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You have a lot to share and need to do just that. Whether your audience is as receptive as you might like falls into question. Be aware of the costs of heading into a project alone. The end results might not please you.