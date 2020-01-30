VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down the right path and success seems imminent. How you complete a certain task demonstrates flexibility and a desire to find winning solutions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Others seem more than ready to pitch in. Someone could want to assume more power until he or she witness an element of unpredictability. Do not allow an associate or friend to rock your foundation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You could be reacting to a certain amount of unpredictability stemming from a loved one or close associate. He or she might become stubborn over a key matter, which could be the last reaction you anticipated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH While others scratch their heads not knowing what to do, when to do it could be the critical issue. Loosen up and be willing to brainstorm until you are no longer concerned as to what course a situation will take.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)