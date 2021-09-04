VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's a fine day to discuss financial matters. You might be rather conservative and concerned about protecting limited resources. If shopping, you'll be more inclined to buy long-lasting, practical items. "A penny saved is a penny earned."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Mercury is in your sign dancing nicely with Saturn, which is a stable, helpful influence today. It'll make you reasonable in relating with others, because you recognize that everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time, just like you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH It's an excellent day to do research of any kind or focus on finding solutions to old problems. You won't mind digging through details, especially details in the past, to look for helpful facts or items. Whatever you do might help an older family member today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH It's the perfect day for a serious discussion with a friend or a member of a group. People will listen to you. Everyone wants a practical solution to things. Furthermore, they will be protective and conservative about resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)