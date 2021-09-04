ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a productive day, especially regarding conversations with partners and close friends. These exchanges will be practical and useful. You also might get help or advice from someone older.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You'll get a lot done today because you're detail oriented and your mind is focused. Dig in to any job that appeals to you, because you make great progress and avoid mistakes. "Measure twice, cut once."
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today your ruler Mercury is dancing nicely with Saturn, which will help you make practical plans for vacations and social events, including sports. This is the right frame of mind to coach or teach children. Whatever you do today, you'll do with patience and care.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's a good day for family discussions, especially about home improvements. You also might discuss the care of an older family member or parent. You will be in a more objective frame of mind, which is why others will listen to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's a good day to do mental work, because your mind is focused. You persevere and finish whatever task you begin. Furthermore, you won't overlook details. You'll be like a dog with a bone!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a fine day to discuss financial matters. You might be rather conservative and concerned about protecting limited resources. If shopping, you'll be more inclined to buy long-lasting, practical items. "A penny saved is a penny earned."
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Mercury is in your sign dancing nicely with Saturn, which is a stable, helpful influence today. It'll make you reasonable in relating with others, because you recognize that everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time, just like you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's an excellent day to do research of any kind or focus on finding solutions to old problems. You won't mind digging through details, especially details in the past, to look for helpful facts or items. Whatever you do might help an older family member today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's the perfect day for a serious discussion with a friend or a member of a group. People will listen to you. Everyone wants a practical solution to things. Furthermore, they will be protective and conservative about resources.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will impress bosses, parents, teachers and the police today, because your style of speech will be solid, reliable and conservative. You will be realistic. This is a good day to look at all angles of a problem to see what is doable and viable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Make detailed plans for future travels. Likewise, it's also an excellent day to study, because your mind is focused and your attention is steady and clear. The study of history and foreign places will intrigue you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You make great headway with details regarding shared property, insurance matters, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others, including debt. It's a good day to establish a budget. It's also a good day to plan on reducing debt and saving money.