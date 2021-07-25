This Week: Focus on earnings and ways to boost your wealth. You'll be convincing about moneymaking ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Today hidden information might come to light, perhaps even a secret.

This Week: It's a powerful week for you. You will feel strong and vigorous! You will work hard to earn money and spend it!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH You might meet someone pushy today. They might want to indoctrinate you or others into their way of thinking, or perhaps they want you to join an organization.

This Week: Get physical exercise to blow off any pent-up steam building up in you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Today a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might throw their weight around and try to beat their drum so that everyone follows their path. Or perhaps they have a grievance to air.

This Week: A popular week, especially with young people. However, watch your back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)