VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Give yourself permission to sleep in, but make sure you can still catch the sun. Do something athletic or be a spectator in a sporting event. Make a date with someone who shares your interest in the arts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Work through pressures coming from parents and in-laws. The first step is to not react. You might need to remember that after today's emotional discussion. Let it go and then let off steam.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Keep to yourself in the early morning hours. Don't say anything that could arouse an argument. Stay off social media until the mood subsides. Once it does, socialize with friends who you cannot reach during the weekdays.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Retail therapy might not be the answer to stress relief. Call a friend to talk you out of an impulsive purchase. Divert your attention from shopping. A nature walk in a park or gardens will do the trick.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)