ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You will need to respond to a proposal quicker than you thought. Step up your pace to make time to study it. If you must, adjust your schedule. Be flexible, but discuss with family before agreeing to anything.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Discover a new subject you want to study. The catch is more hours of online learning. Get fresh air and figure out how to balance your time. Knowledge always works in your favor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A business or financial agreement could be finalized. Celebrate the end of endless talks and negotiations. Buy a new device or upgrade an old one. Add new apps and you will be in heaven.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Not much can spoil your good mood today. Avoid negativity at all costs. If someone has a problem, tackle it tomorrow. Let things flow naturally with a relationship. Time together is worth celebrating.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Pets deserve your attention today. Promote a nearby shelter to friends or post photos of animals in need of homes. Get a rigorous workout outside. Order new gear to match your new exercise plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Give yourself permission to sleep in, but make sure you can still catch the sun. Do something athletic or be a spectator in a sporting event. Make a date with someone who shares your interest in the arts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Work through pressures coming from parents and in-laws. The first step is to not react. You might need to remember that after today's emotional discussion. Let it go and then let off steam.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Keep to yourself in the early morning hours. Don't say anything that could arouse an argument. Stay off social media until the mood subsides. Once it does, socialize with friends who you cannot reach during the weekdays.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Retail therapy might not be the answer to stress relief. Call a friend to talk you out of an impulsive purchase. Divert your attention from shopping. A nature walk in a park or gardens will do the trick.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Excess energy gets you moving. Ride a bicycle, go for a run or find a pool where you can swim. Make plans that revolve around what you want to do. Everyone else can join in or stay home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Integrate a relaxation technique into your daily routine. Compassion for someone in your extended family could change the day's pre-planned activities. Daydreaming creates light bulb ideas. Write them down and revisit them at a later date.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Figuring out the dynamics of a group dedicated to the same cause can be challenging. Stay directed and take in what everyone says. Brainstorming sessions yield positive results. Get out the yoga mat and relax.